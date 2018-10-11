

CTV Winnipeg





The Mounties have issued arrest warrants for two men after a 41-year-old man was shot in The Pas, Man.

It happened Tuesday at around 11 a.m. at a residence on Tremaudan Avenue. RCMP said the man was seriously injured but will survive, and a gun was found at the residence where he was shot.

Investigators believe leading up to the shooting, two men came inside and got into a fight with the victim before leaving and driving away.

The suspects face several charges, including aggravated assault and robbery with a firearm.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ryan Todd Campbell, 33, of Opaskwayak First Nation and Clayton Joshua McKay, 26, of no fixed address is asked to contact the RCMP in The Pas at 204-627-6204 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.