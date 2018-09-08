

CTV Winnipeg





A man was taken to hospital after he tried to stop someone from driving off with his vehicle, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

On Friday around 3:15 p.m. police said they went to a business by Gateway Road and McLeod Avenue due to a report of an incident that involved a vehicle.

A man, whose vehicle had been stolen earlier in the week from the Rossmere area, came across his stolen car. Officers said when he tried to stop the driver of the stolen vehicle, he was dragged and hurt. The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The stolen vehicle was later found by police. No arrests have been made.

On Wednesday police said they have identified two people they believe to be responsible.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Scott Kenneth Lindell, 39, who is described as five-foot-eight and approximately 165 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes.

A warrant has also been issued for the arrest of 25-year-old Melissa Ashley Forest. She is described five-foot-three and around 90 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

The major crimes unit is continuing the investigation. Anyone with information about Lindell’s or Forest’s locations or anything that could help police is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).