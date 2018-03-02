

CTV Winnipeg





Two people arrested following a drug search in the North River Heights area of Winnipeg.

The Marihuana Grow Operation Unit and the Tactical Support Team and Street Crime Unit executed two search warrants on March 1, 2018.

Controlled Drug and Substances Act search warrant found 221 cannabis plants with a street value of approximately $248,000.00, 1/2 lb cannabis and grow operation equipment.

A 41-year-old male and a 35-year-old female have been arrested for producing and trafficking cannabis marihuana.