WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Police Service has made two arrests after a gun was fired at a group of people in a parking lot in the 1300 block of St. Matthews Avenue on Friday.

According to police, witnesses said a man, in the company of a woman, fired multiple shots at a group of approximately seven people.

No one was injured, and the suspects ran from the scene. Two of the victims in the group were under the age of 15.

On Saturday night, officers arrested the two suspects at an apartment on Adsum Drive.

Jayden Riley Derksen, 20, was charged with:

Pointing a Firearm x 7

Assault with a Weapon x 7

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

Discharge Firearm with Intent

Fail to Comply with Conditions of Release Order x 4

Kara-Leigh Traverse, 18, was charged with:

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

Carrying Concealed Weapon Prohibited Device

Both accused were detained in custody.

No charges have been proven in court.