Arson at Winnipeg townhouse leaves one dead; one injured

An arson at a townhouse in Winnipeg last month has left one woman dead and a man with life-altering injuries.

The incident took place on June 26 at 3:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Keewatin Street. According to police, the victims were asleep in their suite when a couch was deliberately set on fire against the building, causing it to go up in flames.

The man and woman were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The man was later upgraded to stable condition but suffered life-altering injuries. The woman remained in critical condition.

The Winnipeg Police Service investigated and determined that around 3 a.m., the suspect was at a gas station on Keewatin Street where he confronted a man in his 30s, demanded a cigarette and punched him in the face. The victim, who did not require medical attention, reported the incident to police.

Police allege that after the townhouse fire, the accused stayed in the area and set three garbage bins on fire.

Around 10:45 p.m., police found the suspect in the 700 block of William Avenue.

Izak Sararas, 27, was arrested and charged with robbery, two counts of arson with disregard for human life and four counts of arson causing damage to property.

He was taken into custody.

On June 30, the female victim of the townhouse fire, who was been identified as Nirmaljeet Kaur, died.

On July 2, a charge of manslaughter was authorized and Sararas was arrested on the strength of a warrant while in custody. None of the charges against the accused have been proven in court.