WINNIPEG -- A 25-year-old has been charged with arson following a house fire on Brokenhead Ojibway First Nation.

Selkirk RCMP officers were called to a home at 12:14 a.m. on Aug. 3. When officers arrived at the scene, smoke could be seen coming from the windows of the house, which was still standing.

The fire was extinguished but caused “an extensive amount of damage” to the inside of the home.

The homeowner, a 52-year-old man, escaped the home without injuries.

RCMP alleges the house fire was deliberately set, and arrested a suspect at the scene.

Stevie Fontaine of Brokenhead Ojibway First Nation was charged with arson-disregard for human life. The charge has not been proven in court.

Fontaine was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Winnipeg on Aug. 4.

The investigation into the incident continues.