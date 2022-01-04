Arson charge laid following fire on Dufferin Avenue: Winnipeg police

WINNIPEG -

Winnipeg police have arrested one woman following a fire along Dufferin Avenue Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the 200 block of Dufferin around 2:15 p.m. for reports of a fight in a multi-unit building.

When officers arrived, they could see smoke coming from the building and evacuated all 12 suites.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to extinguish the fire and no one was injured.

Police arrested a 24-year-old woman and she has been charged with one count of arson.

The charge against her has not been proven in court.