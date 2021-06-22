WINNIPEG -- A 44-year-old man was been charged with arson following a house fire on Sagkeeng First Nation Monday morning.

Powerview RCMP responded to the fire on Highway 11 at approximately 12:15 a.m. When officers arrived, the fire had fully engulfed the home.

Two men, aged 19 and 25, were inside when the fire started and managed to get out safely.

RCMP said the subsequent investigation led them to arrest a 44-year-old man who was at the scene.

Quinton Courchene was charged with two counts of arson, and two counts of arson with disregard for human life.

Courchene is in custody and the charges have not been proven in court.

The investigation continues.