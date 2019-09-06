

Tim Salzen with files from Keila DePape, CTV News Winnipeg





Winnipeg police took a 34-year-old man into custody following a fire Thursday afternoon in the 200 block of Fountain Avenue.

Just before 5 p.m., crews responding to the fire at the three-storey apartment block found people leaning out of a window, and raised ladders to rescue four people.

Once inside, they found a person unconscious.

That person was treated on scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital in critical condition.

Another person was assessed on scene but did not need to be taken to hospital.

The fire was brought under control within an hour and most residents of the building were able to return home later in the evening.

Police have charged a man who lives in the block, Colt Alexander Guiboche, 34, with arson with disregard for human life, arson causing damage to property and possession of incendiary material.