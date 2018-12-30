

CTV Winnipeg





Art City says its recovered an invaluable piece of hardware after a break in on Boxing Day.

Thieves stole cameras, scanners and a 3D printer from the West Broadway non-profit, which provides free art programming for youth.

Most importantly, staff said they stole a digital backup drive, containing nearly 20 years of archives and memories.

“It contains photos of every participant that has ever come, which is special not only to us but to their families,” said office manager Francesca Carella Arfinengo.

Then on Saturday, Art City posted on Facebook that the backup system had been found, along with many other items.

The post didn't give any details about how the items turned up.

“Our relief cannot be overstated”, the post read.

It went on to thank the community for their support and encouragement.