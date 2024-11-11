Artist sought for Downtown Winnipeg park

WINNIPEG
    A city committee is looking for proposals to help freshen up its newest outdoor park.

    The Winnipeg Arts Council has launched a call for artists to create proposals for Odeon Park, located near the Burton Cummings Theatre.

    “The new city park will feature an open area, a stage, and plenty of seating surrounded by trees and planters,” a call for proposals reads. “Most days, it will offer a peaceful, green spot for relaxation and recreation. During events, it will come alive as a festival site and gathering space.”

    The budget for the project is $100,000, and local artists can apply.

    The council said the art will be selected in a two-stage process. The first stage will be focused on the approach and qualifications of the artist.

    The deadline for submissions is Dec. 3.

    More information can be found on the art council’s website. (hyperlink)

