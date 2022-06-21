Artwork of Rolling Stones' guitarist Ronnie Wood on display in Winnipeg

Artwork of Rolling Stones' guitarist Ronnie Wood on display in Winnipeg

The Ronnie Wood Pop-Up Gallery in Winnipeg. The Ronnie Wood Pop-Up Gallery in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island