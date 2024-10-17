'As big and bright as it gets': Supermoon to light up Manitoba sky

Manitoba skygazers are in store for quite the celestial show this week.

According to astronomer Scott Young, a supermoon will light up the Manitoba sky on Thursday.

Young said a supermoon happens when the moon's orbit is closest to Earth at the same time that the moon is full.

There are typically four supermoons a year, he said, and Thursday's will be the biggest one - appearing about eight per cent larger.

"It's about 25,000 kilometres closer than the farthest moon, so it will be as big and bright as it gets."

The Hunter's Moon lights up the sky over Lockport, Man. on Oct. 16, 2024. (Grant Machnee)

To behold the supermoon in all its glory, Young recommends heading to an eastern horizon to see it rise. Once it's high in the sky, look for a vantage point without too many trees or other impediments.

The full moon in October is called the Hunter's Moon, which rises just as the sun sets.

Young said this full moon's appearance set against an autumnal background can be particularly stunning.

"Sometimes the farmers are burning stubble or whatever, and so there's a bit of smoke in the air and that beautiful orange colour to the moon rising. It's a wonderful sight, so whether it's a supermoon or not, the full moons at this time of year are always worth looking for."

Young encourages anyone interested in our celestial goings-on to check out the Manitoba Museum's website, where he posts a blog all about the month's astronomical events, supermoon or otherwise.