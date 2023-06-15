At least 15 killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: sources

Emergency crews and multiple air ambulances are responding to what Manitoba RCMP are describing as a very serious crash on Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.

Sources tell CTV News at least 15 people have been killed in the crash.

RCMP said the crash happened at Highway 1 and Highway 5, near Carberry – a community two hours west of Winnipeg.

RCMP on scene of a very serious collision on #MBHwy1 at #MBHwy5. Please yield to #rcmpmb & emergency vehicles en route. Highway closures in effect - avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/QMfQSVDeYw — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 15, 2023

CTV News has learned two STARS air ambulances have been called to the scene of the crash – one from Winnipeg and one from Regina, along with other emergency responders being flown out to the area. STARS said in total, 14 of its medical crew members are responding.

The crash has prompted Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg to declare a code orange for a mass casualty incident.

Tracy Leitch was driving along the Trans-Canada Highway around noon Thursday when she came upon the scene of the crash.

"Before we got up to the scene, we (had) seen a lot of smoke," she said.

At the scene she said she saw a semi truck with its front end crumpled and smoking, and another vehicle which she said was badly damaged.

"There was nothing left of the vehicle," she said, saying she has never seen a crash like this before. "I was almost in tears and almost had a panic attack. Like I just felt really sick to my stomach."

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed for three kilometres in both directions from the crash site.

Manitoba RCMP are asking drivers to avoid the area. Police say they will be providing more details on the crash.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.