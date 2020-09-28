WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's top doctor will give an update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the province Monday afternoon on the same day new restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 take effect in Winnipeg.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

The Winnipeg Metropolitan Area, which includes the City of Winnipeg and several surrounding areas, moved to the orange (restricted) level on the province's Pandemic Response System on Monday. Indoor and outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people, and masks are mandatory in indoor public places.

The restrictions will be in place for at least four weeks.

The restrictions are in effect due to a rise in the number of cases in Winnipeg in recent weeks. The province currently has 589 active cases, with 490 of those cases in Winnipeg.

Over the weekend, Manitoba reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the total to 1,880 since early March.

This is a developing story. More to come.