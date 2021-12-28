As temperatures drop, organizations looking to keep unsheltered Winnipeggers warm

Extreme cold is descending onto Manitoba, which is prompting preparations from Winnipeg shelters and community organizations to help vulnerable people looking to stay warm.

Main Street Project recently received a new van from local automotive dealer Larry Vickar to help them continue reaching out to homeless people who need assistance in the extreme cold.

“It’s out on the road in this extreme weather, doing wellbeing checks, giving people rides, offering people harm reduction supplies, food, beverages, a warm drink, clothing and blankets,” said Anastasia Ziprick, director of development with Main Street Project.

The addition of the new van gives Main Street Project two vehicles now for outreach work.

Jacob Kaufman, peer advocate with Main Street Project, called the new van a “miracle,” noting they can do two rotations during the day to help people.

“Now, we’re able to cover more of the city than we would during a whole shift,” he said.

Ziprick said the timing of the new vehicle is huge for the organization, especially as the temperature continues to fall, to make sure people remain safe.

“Last time they did a point-in-time count, there were approximately 400 people sleeping outside, or in encampments, so it’s really important that we have this vehicle to be able to check on people,” she said.

Ziprick said the organization is always in need of donations to help the community. More information on donations to help Main Street Project can be found online.

1justcity, an organization that runs warming spaces in the city during the winter along with the Just a Warm Sleep Shelter in Osborne Village, said while they see people needing their space at night, they’re also seeing demand for space during the day and are looking to expand hours.

Sarah Chan, manager of the Just a Warm Sleep program, said recent public health orders are a factor for the increased demand.

“There’s less capacity for individuals to go to places like McDonald’s or Tim Hortons just to warm up a bit, due to more regulations,” she said.

Donations of warm clothing, such as socks, toques and jackets, and being accepting, and volunteers are also needed.

More information on how to help 1justcity can be found online.