WINNIPEG -- As the weather continues to warm up in Winnipeg, police are warning residents about the dangers of thinning ice.

In a news release, police are telling people to use “extreme caution” around frozen waterways, noting ice rescues are preventable and put everyone involved at risk.

Officers note that all frozen bodies of water in the city are considered unsafe.

Ice thickness on waterways and ponds is unpredictable, so citizens are warned to stay off these surfaces as well as the banks around them.

Police say ice rescues should be left to trained first responders. If someone sees a person or animal in distress, they should call 911.

The news release notes, speed limits for boaters are 70 kilometres during the day and 50 kilometres at night on the Red River, and 37 kilometres during the day and 10 kilometres during the night on the Assiniboine River.