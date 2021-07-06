Two men were arrested on Canada Day after they threatened residents with a gun at an Ashern home.

Ashern/Lundar RCMP were called to the home at around 12:25 a.m. on July 1, but as officers arrived, the two men drove away.

Officers located the vehicle at a nearby motel and found the two men with help of RCMP police dog services. Officers found guns, brass knuckles, and a switchblade when they arrested the two men.

Tyler Shellenberg, 21, and Randall Schaffer, 30, are charged with several weapons-related charges, as well as possession of a controlled substance.

They were taken into custody and appeared in Winnipeg Provincial Court on July 2.

The charges have yet to be proven in court.