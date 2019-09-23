Ashern schools put in lockdown Monday, RCMP investigating incident: Lakeshore School Division
Published Monday, September 23, 2019 3:30PM CST
Two schools in Manitoba’s Interlake were put in a lockdown Monday as a precautionary measure.
The affected schools were Ashern Central School and Ashern Early Years School, said an alert on the Lakeshore School Division’s website.
It said the RCMP responded to the incident and are now investigating.
The alert said all students were secure and all procedures were followed.
No other information is available at this time.