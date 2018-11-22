

CTV Winnipeg





True North Sports + Entertainment is leaning on artificial intelligence to help fans heading to Jets games or other events at Bell MTS Place.

On Thursday it launched ‘Ask Amelia,’ an artificial conversation interface fans can use to find answers to a range of questions, including questions about the Winnipeg Jets or Manitoba Moose, upcoming events, ticketing, parking and amenities.

The service was named for Amelia Earhart and True North said the aviation pioneer inspired the service as it helps patrons “navigate” their way through information.

To access ‘Ask Amelia’ people can click on a ‘Chat with Us’ pop-up window on the websites for the Jets, the Moose and Bell MTS Place, or in the menu of the Jets App. True North said the service will also be available on its Facebook pages in the near future.