Asper Jewish Community Campus adding same security system as Manitoba Liquor Marts

The Asper Jewish Community Campus (AJCC) announced it is implementing the same digital ID-scanning security system brought in to curb safety concerns at Manitoba Liquor Marts.

Jewish Federation CEO Jeff Lieberman and executive director Curtis Martin announced the changes in an email to community members, noting the new system will be in effect as of April 1.

They say the change is part of an ongoing commitment to ensure the safety and security of its community.

According to the federation, the Patronscan system is being installed at the front security desk at the Doncaster Street facility, with a handheld unit at the Gray Academy of Jewish Education entrance.

The system scans government-issued IDs, and is already in use at Manitoba Liquor Marts, the email said.

It said the system will enhance AJCC’s security team’s capabilities and streamline our entry processes.

“IDs will be automatically authenticated and verified against an internal database of barred individuals, helping us maintain a safe and secure environment for everyone at AJCC.”