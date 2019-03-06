There's an asphalt versus concrete debate brewing at Winnipeg City Hall.

Infrastructure chair Matt Allard says some councillors are questioning why asphalt is used in some cases over concrete to build and repair streets.

As a result, Allard tabled a motion at his committee for city officials to come back with a report on the two options in four months.

Allard says he's been told asphalt is cheaper upfront and costs less to maintain over its lifecycle, but for "technical" reasons concrete is more suitable in some cases.

The St. Boniface councillor says the discussion stems from asphalt work on Lagamodiere Boulevard and Fermor Avenue.

On the topic of roads, the infrastructure committee also passed a motion for the city to develop a process to deal with proposed speed limit changes.

The province recently delegated authority on speed limits to municipalities.