WINNIPEG -- One man was taken to hospital on Thursday evening following an assault at The Forks, which police say was not a random event.

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service were called to the incident around 6:40 p.m.

When officers got to the scene, they found an injured man and started to give him emergency first aid. The victim was then taken to the hospital in unstable condition, but was later upgraded to stable condition.

One man has been taken into custody.

Officers note the victim and suspect know each other, adding that this was “not a random event.”