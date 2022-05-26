Assault suspect pulled out ‘sai-style weapon’ while running from officers: WPS

Two teenagers have been charged after police said a man was assaulted and robbed outside a Sargent Park business.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said officers were flagged down at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday near Sargent Avenue and Spence Street by a member of the public who said a man was being “jumped” in front of a nearby business.

Police arrived on scene to find a male suspect assaulting a 39-year-old man. The suspect had a partially-concealed knife and ran away.

Officers said during the chase, the suspect took out an 18-inch ‘sai-style’ weapon. He threw it away, police said, but was still uncooperative with officers. Police then Tasered him and took him into custody.

Police said the suspect was later treated for minor injuries sustained during the confrontation, and the weapon was recovered.

Additionally, WPS said another male suspect fled on a bicycle stolen from the victim. Police said he was apprehended near Balmoral Street and Cumberland Avenue with help from AIR1, the force’s helicopter.

The bike was recovered and returned to the victim, police said.

Officials believe the suspects and the victim did not know each other, and got into a verbal dispute which escalated to a robbery. As a result, officials say the victim was knocked off his bike and assaulted while on the ground.

Two 16-year-old males were arrested in connection with the assault and face robbery and weapon-related charges.

One was released on an appearance notice, and the other was detained in custody.

None of the charges have been tested in court.