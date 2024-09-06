Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick dies after collapsing outside Winnipeg courthouse

The Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs has died after collapsing outside of the Manitoba courthouse Friday afternoon, according to multiple sources.

Grand Chief Cathy Merrick was speaking to reporters following the not-guilty verdict for Robert Jeffrey Morden in the death of William Ahmo, when she collapsed.

Police and people on scene performed emergency care before she was taken to hospital.

Merrick was first elected in a 2022 byelection, becoming the first female chief in the organization's history.

She was re-elected to a second term in July.

'An example to us all': Tributes pour in

Representatives from multiple levels of government have paid tribute to Merrick in the wake of her passing.

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree described Merrick as a "fierce advocate."

"My heart is with her family, Manitobans, and all those who knew and admired her leadership," he wrote on X Friday afternoon.

Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal also praised Merrick's ability to advocate for Indigenous people in Manitoba.

"Her spirit and legacy is an example to us all," he wrote.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said the flags outside the legislative building have been lowered to half-mast in honour of Merrick's memory.

"She approached her work with joy, compassion, thoughtfulness and a spirituality that was grounded in the belief that we are all equal in the eyes of the Creator and that we all deserve to live a good life," the premier wrote in a statement.

"I will miss her wise counsel, her drive to get things done and most of all – her hugs. No matter how challenging or difficult any political conversation was, Cathy Merrick always greeted you and said farewell by hugging you."

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham said he was "deeply saddened" to learn of Merrick's passing.

"Over the past two years, I had the privilege of working closely with Chief Merrick and always valued her wisdom and the heartfelt conversations we shared. She was not just a colleague but a friend," he said in an emailed statement.

"Her leadership, strength, and compassion touched many lives, and I know she will be deeply missed by her family, friends, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, and Indigenous communities across the country."

David Chartrand, president of the Manitoba Metis Federation, said he was proud to call Merrick a friend.

"There can be no doubt that the people she worked for were fundamental to her principles," he said. "I know from personal experience that she was a consummate professional, a strong communicator and a passionate advocate for her people - she died as she lived, working tirelessly for the causes she cared about. She will be sadly missed by many."

The Chiefs of Ontario said Merrick will be remembered for her advocacy for all First Nations in Manitoba, specifically highlighting her efforts to ensure the Prairie Green Landfill will be searched for the remains of Marcedes Myran and Morgan Harris.

"Grand Chief Merrick’s time at the AMC was marked by a persistent drive to ensure that First Nations are represented and at the table when decisions concerning them are made," they said.