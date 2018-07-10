

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs will elect an Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief at its upcoming annual general assembly.

The meeting will be held July 18 and 19 at the South Beach Casino on Brokenhead First Nation.

Manitoba Chiefs will vote between three candidates to serve on the Assembly of First Nations executive committee, made up of 10 regional chiefs and the national chief. The candidates are Nelson Genaille of Sapotaweyak Cree Nation, David Harper of Garden Hill First Nation, and Kevin T. Hart of Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation.

The Manitoba vote comes a week before Canadian chiefs vote for a representative to take up the position currently held by National Chief Perry Bellgarde.

Nominations for national chief are open until July 19, with the national vote taking place in Vancouver, British Columbia on July 25.