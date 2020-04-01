WINNIPEG -- Assiniboine Community College announced Wednesday its June graduation will be postponed until the week of October 26, 2020.

By the end of the academic year in June, the school projects over 1,300 graduates from certificate, diploma, and post-graduate programs.

In a news release to CTV News, the college said it is aware there could still be restrictions in place for large gatherings so they plan to hold ceremonies for different program areas, and that will include the parkland campus in Dauphin.

“Graduation is a memorable time for students and their families to share in together, and we’re committed to having venues for all graduates to celebrate at a later date,” said president Mark Frison.

For the more than 1,250 graduates who are eligible to attend graduation ceremonies in Brandon, ACC has planned to host multiple ceremonies and separate events for the forecasted total of 3,000 graduates plus their guests.

ACC will announce the ceremony dates in the months ahead