The leg of the Red River Mutual Trail on the Assiniboine River from The Forks to Arlington has been closed for the season, The Forks said Friday, adding that the port area of the river in front of the destination and the leg of the trail on the Red River will remain open as long as conditions permit.

Members of the public are advised to stay off the closed portion of the trail.

In a release, Paul Jordan, CEO, The Forks, said the river didn’t give them much choice, as “conditions on the Assiniboine are not good due to outflows of water and the access points are no longer in great shape so it’s time to close that part for everyone’s safety.”

The skating and walking trail is enjoying a record year, open 71 days so far. The trail is open about 60 days in an average year.

While no longer a world record holder, the trail stretched an impressive 10 kilometres this year prior to the closure of the Assiniboine stretch of the ice surface.

The Forks said the ice rink under the canopy outside the market is also closed, while upper trails on land are “groomed and operational.” But with changing conditions, it recommends people check The Forks website and social media before coming for a skate.

“We will update the conditions as they change but we are definitely getting near the end for the Red River Mutual Trail and Arctic Glacier Winter Park,” says Jordan.