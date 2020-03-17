WINNIPEG -- The Assiniboine Park Conservancy will be closing all of its facilities and attractions to the public to help halt the spread of COVID-19.

The closure will begin on Wednesday and includes the Assiniboine Park Zoo, the Park Café, and The Pavilion.

“We have based these decisions on the most recent advice of provincial and federal public health authorities, the growing calls for social distancing, and out of care and concern for the health and well-being of our staff, volunteers, customers, and community,” a statement from the organization reads.

The organization says they will return to full operations as soon as possible, but they do not have a date yet for when that will be.

The conservancy says their animal care professionals will be working during the closure to ensure the animals at the zoo remain healthy.

In the release, the organization says they have a surplus of essential food and medical supplies on hand, and they will keep monitoring the supplies to ensure important items remain on hand.

FORKS MARKET TO CLOSE

The Forks Market also announced on Tuesday it will be closing until further notice.

“Thank you for your understanding and patience as we navigate this unprecedented situation as a meeting place for everyone but also as an employer and a landlord to many local, independent businesses,” a post on Facebook reads.

The organization is encouraging people to support businesses at the market through their online shops during the duration of the closure.