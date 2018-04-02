A century old building that has served as a refuge for generations of Winnipeggers will close its doors for good, Monday at 5 p.m.

The Assininoine Park Conservatory, built in 1914 to showcase horticulture, will close in preparation for the building of Canada’s Diversity Gardens. Some of the thousands of plants it contains will be moved to Toucan Ridge at the Zoo, while the building itself will be torn down to make way for the new project.

“We believe it will become an iconic attraction for the city,” said Laura Cabak, marketing & communications specialist, Assiniboine Park Conservancy, of the $75 million garden.

A multi-day open-house celebration of the building has taken place in the lead up to Monday’s closure.

Closure comes on the heels of protest

On Saturday, a group of visitors protested plans to charge admittance to “The Leaf,” described as a conservatory-like building and the centrepiece of the new gardens.

Protest organizer Molly McCracken said the Conservatory is free, and charging a fee for “The Leaf” could leave some Winnipeggers left out.

“That’s going to set up a barrier for people to be able to enter, and that we want it to continue to be available at no charge for Winnipeggers.”

McCracken said the facility is being built in a public park with public funds, “And that’s part of the mandate of a park to be freely available to everyone no matter of their income group,” she said, adding that admission costs to the zoo also rose, and she’s worried about a trend toward public facilities becoming less accessible.

She also said visiting places like the Conservatory is good for health.

“We live in one of the coldest cities on the planet, and it’s just so wonderful to come inside a warm, green environment, you just feel better afterwards,” said McCracken, adding that many Winnipeggers live paycheque to paycheque.

Cabak said the park’s business model aims to strike a balance between attractions that are free to attend, including the three exterior gardens within Canada's Diversity Gardens, the Leo Mol Sculpture Garden, and the English Garden, and those for which a fee will be charged, including The Leaf and the Assiniboine Park Zoo.

Cabak said the Assiniboine Park Conservancy is mandated to become less and less reliant on public funds, and not everything can be free. “Those fees that people pay are helping to make possible all the free experiences that are available currently and will be available in the future here at the park, year round.”

McCracken said a Facebook group has been started for those against user fees at The Leaf.

“We’re asking people to write in to the CEO of the park, the board of directors and the mayor about this issue,” she said.

With files from Sarah Plowman, CTV Winnipeg