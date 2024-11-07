Assiniboine Park pedestrian bridge in need of upgrades

It appears an iconic structure connecting Assiniboine Park and Portage Avenue needs upgrades.

The City of Winnipeg is looking for a consultant to do preliminary design work for the rehabilitation of the Assiniboine Park Pedestrian Bridge.

CTV News has asked the city what repairs are required for the bridge, which opened in 1932.

According to the Manitoba Historical Society, it cost around $57,000 at the time.

A request for qualifications on the city’s website says the closing date for bids is November 18.