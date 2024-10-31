WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Assiniboine Park Zoo animals celebrate Halloween

    A peacock at Assiniboine Park Zoo stands next to a carved pumpkin (Assiniboine Park Zoo). A peacock at Assiniboine Park Zoo stands next to a carved pumpkin (Assiniboine Park Zoo).
    The Assiniboine Park Zoo is a popular place in October as Boo at the Zoo is celebrated throughout the month.

    While the event is popular with families, animals at the zoo are also getting into the spirit this week.

    In recent weeks, multiple animals have received carved pumpkins to play with. A zoo spokesperson said 50 pumpkins were carved by volunteers for the animals.A camel at Assiniboine Park Zoo stands next to a carved pumpkin in an undated photo (Assiniboine Park Zoo).

    The pumpkins are used as stimulation and for play by the animals, including the polar bears, pigs, camels, and bison.

    Boo at the Zoo ends for another year on Thursday.

    A polar bear at Assiniboine Park Zoo plays with a carved pumpkin (Assiniboine Park Zoo).

