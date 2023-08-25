Assiniboine Park Zoo announces death of wolf in care

The Assiniboine Park Zoo has announced the death of one of the wolves in its care.

The death of Slate, a 14-year-old grey wolf, was announced on Friday.

“Our Zoo veterinary team has lovingly treated Slate for several years for progressive, age-related arthritis,” the zoo said in a statement. “He has been provided pain control and numerous other treatments, however, after careful consideration and a thorough quality of life assessment, given his advanced age it was determined in his best interest to humanely euthanize him.”

The zoo said Slate was the largest member of the wolf pack at the zoo, but added he was the most mellow, often found sleeping alone in the shade of his enclosure.

“Slate is greatly missed by his direct care team, as well as Zoo staff, volunteers, members, and visitors. While we cannot speculate on the emotions of our wolves, we know his absence is felt among this close pack,” a statement from the zoo said.

Last year, the zoo lost another wolf, Onyx, due to cancer. She was the only female wolf in the pack.

The pack appeared in the Liam Neeson film "The Grey" before they arrived at the Assiniboine Park Zoo.