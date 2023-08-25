Assiniboine Park Zoo announces death of wolf in care

Slate, a grey wolf in the care of the Assiniboine Park Zoo, has died. (Image source: Facebook: Assiniboine Park & Zoo) Slate, a grey wolf in the care of the Assiniboine Park Zoo, has died. (Image source: Facebook: Assiniboine Park & Zoo)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island