Featured
Assiniboine Park Zoo closed Thursday after pole fire causes power outage
(Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, January 17, 2019 12:49PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, January 17, 2019 12:55PM CST
A pole fire on Roblin Boulevard Thursday morning led to a widespread power outage in Charleswood, including at the Assiniboine Park Zoo.
Classes at Ecole Tuxedo Park were cancelled, due to the outage.
Manitoba Hydro said power has been restored to the 3,160 customers affected at the height of the outage, but the zoo isn’t expected to be back online until around 5 p.m.
On Twitter, the Crown utility said damaged equipment is being replaced.