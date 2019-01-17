

CTV Winnipeg





A pole fire on Roblin Boulevard Thursday morning led to a widespread power outage in Charleswood, including at the Assiniboine Park Zoo.

Classes at Ecole Tuxedo Park were cancelled, due to the outage.

Manitoba Hydro said power has been restored to the 3,160 customers affected at the height of the outage, but the zoo isn’t expected to be back online until around 5 p.m.

On Twitter, the Crown utility said damaged equipment is being replaced.