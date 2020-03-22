WINNIPEG -- Meerkats, tigers and polar bears will soon be making an appearance on your Facebook timeline.

The Assiniboine Park Conservancy is turning to social media to connect with visitors after closing the Assiniboine Park Zoo to help reduce the risk of community spread of COVID-19.

“Through social media, we can safely bring people closer at a time when we need to be physically apart,” said Laura Cabak, manager, communications and public relations.

Starting Monday, the conservancy will host live videos on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 1:00 p.m. on the zoo's Facebook page.

The videos will feature different animals at the zoo and animal care professionals will share information about animal care, enrichment, veterinary care, adaptations, and conservation.

“We want to bring entertainment, education, and joy to our friends and fans here in Winnipeg, Manitoba and around the world during these challenging times,” said Cabak.

The schedule for the upcoming two weeks is as follows:

Monday, March 23: Animal Enrichment with Meerkats

Wednesday, March 25: Veterinary Care with Harbour Seals

Friday, March 27: Positive Reinforcement Training with Amur Tigers

Monday, March 30: Tropical Adaptations with Tropical Birds

Wednesday, April 1: Caring for Creatures with our Ambassador Animals

Friday, April 3: Conservation and Research with Polar Bears

The zoo closed on March 18, but animal care staff is continues to work in the zoo to care for the animals.