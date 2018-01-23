

CTV Winnipeg





The Assiniboine Park Conservancy (APC) wants the public to help name two orphan polar bear cubs.

The APC is conducting a public poll to help decide what to name the polar bears, one male and one female. The poll can be found on the Assiniboine Park Zoo website or through their social media channels and will be open until 4 p.m. on Jan. 25.

For the female cub the name options are Willow and Tundra and for the male cub the options are Arctic and Baffin. These names were chosen by the zoo’s polar bear zookeeper team because of their ties to Arctic geography.

“Our visitors and the community at large form strong attachments to the polar bears in our care, so we are happy to give them the opportunity to help choose names for these young cubs,” said Laura Cabak, the marketing and communications specialist for Assiniboine Park Conservancy, in a press release.

“It’s a great way to engage the community in learning about our polar bears and how they can help protect and conserve this iconic species.”

The results of the poll will be announced on Jan. 26, the same day the cubs are set to make their public debut at the Leatherdale International Polar Bear Conservation Centre at 11 a.m.

The cubs will remain on exhibit going forward.