Assiniboine Park Zoo reopens after two week closure

Good news for animal lovers – the Assiniboine Park Zoo has reopened after nearly two weeks.

Earlier in January, the Assiniboine Park Conservancy announced the closure of the Zoo for annual maintenance, including the removal of the winter light display, minor repairs, painting and deep cleaning.

Bruce Keats, chief operating officer of the Assiniboine Park Conservancy, previously told CTV News January is typically the slowest time for the Zoo, which is why they decided to close it around this time.

The closure lasted from Jan. 8 to 19.

The Zoo welcomed back visitors on Saturday, encouraging people to check out some of the younger animals – like three-month-old Maavi, a baby gibbon.

The Zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.