Assiniboine Park Zoo to be temporarily closed

Assiniboine Park Zoo will be closed for nearly two weeks.

Last week, Assiniboine Park Conservancy announced that the zoo will be closed from Jan. 8 to 19 for annual maintenance. The work being done includes the removal of the winter light display, minor repairs, painting and deep cleaning.

Visitor services, retail, and food and beverage operations will also be closed.

According to Bruce Keats, chief operating officer of the Assiniboine Park Conservancy, January is typically the slowest time for the zoo, which is why it’s the best time for the closure.

“It allows our teams unfettered access to some of the facilities that are normally overrun with folks when they come through to visit the park and the zoo,” he said in an interview on Sunday.

“It gives us an opportunity to get in there and do what we need to do.”

The zoo’s closure comes following a busy December, which was driven by the success of the Zoo Lights.

“Just with the wonderful weather, we’ve seen record crowds on some evenings, so that’s been very helpful to us,” Keats said.

Additionally, the biomes at The Leaf will be closed from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10 for a display change and garden maintenance.

During this closure, the Babs Asper Display House will be transformed for the opening of the Fleurs de Villes Voyage exhibit, which will run from Jan. 11 to 21. More information on this showcase can be found online.