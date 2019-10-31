At least 5 taken into custody in incident on Pacific Avenue prompted by robbery call
Winnipeg Police have a large presence at an incident near Pacific Ave. at Ellen St. October 31, 2019 (Image: Alex Brown CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- Officers remain at the scene of an incident that drew several police cars and tactical support units to a street in Winnipeg’s Centennial neighbourhood, where at least five people have been taken into custody.
“It’s expected that number will grow,” said Const. Jay Murry, Winnipeg Police Service, in an update late Thursday morning.
Roads in the area of Pacific Avenue and Ellen Street have been closed and police have requested people stay away.
Murray said the initial call at around 4:40 a.m. was related to a robbery with a weapon.
Police don’t believe anyone has been hurt.
CTV reporters at the scene observed officers calling out via a megaphone, and at one point, loud pop sounds could be heard.
