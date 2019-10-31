WINNIPEG -- Officers remain at the scene of an incident that drew several police cars and tactical support units to a street in Winnipeg’s Centennial neighbourhood, where at least five people have been taken into custody.

“It’s expected that number will grow,” said Const. Jay Murry, Winnipeg Police Service, in an update late Thursday morning.

Roads in the area of Pacific Avenue and Ellen Street have been closed and police have requested people stay away.

Police say they have five people in custody in regards to the incident on Pacific Avenue and that number is expected to go up. Police are still on scene. @ctvwinnipeg pic.twitter.com/OBDyjfcK0c — Lizzy Symons (@LizzySymonsCTV) October 31, 2019

Murray said the initial call at around 4:40 a.m. was related to a robbery with a weapon.

Police don’t believe anyone has been hurt.

CTV reporters at the scene observed officers calling out via a megaphone, and at one point, loud pop sounds could be heard.

-With files from CTV's Tim Salzen