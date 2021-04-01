WINNIPEG -- A large grassfire burning near Carberry, Man. is prompting RCMP to begin evacuations of residents in the region.

Manitoba RCMP tweeted Friday afternoon that it had started evacuating homes near CFB Shilo due to the fire.

#rcmpmb is currently evacuating homes near CFB Shilo due to a large grass/brush fire. The affected location is the area around Highway 351 & 90 Road West. If you live near this area, please prepare to evacuate, include your pets, & follow instructions from first responders. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 1, 2021

“If you live near this area, please prepare to evacuate, include your pets, and follow instructions from first responders,” the post from RCMP reads.

RCMP said there are no injuries at this point.

Bob Adriaansen, the Reeve of the Municipality of North Cypress-Langford, said the fire broke out around 2 p.m. and there are a lot of fire trucks on scene and they are working to get the fire under control.

"Obviously, in this wind, nobody knows if it is under control," said Adriaansen.

He added he has been told that crews hopefully have a grasp on the fire, but he still waiting for further updates.

He said roughly 25 to 30 houses have been evacuated so far.

"(They're) hoping they can all get home tonight."

For those who have been evacuated, he said the community rink has been opened to provide shelter, but he noted so far people haven't been showing up as they are going to stay with family instead.

Adriaansen said he has talked with residents in the area and many are nervous about the situation, but he noted that crews responded quickly and are working hard to control the blaze.

RCMP said just after 8 p.m. on Twitter that one home has been destroyed by the fire.

Update - #rcmpmb officers have evacuated approximately 20 homes in the area (circled blue) with reports of one home having been lost due to the fire. The area circled red is believed to be where the majority of the fire is concentrated. Efforts to extinguish the fire continue. pic.twitter.com/jAKgProhKX — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 2, 2021

The fire is located in the area around Provincial Road 351 and Road 90 West, approximately 12 kilometres west of Carberry.

The provincial government said Highway 351 from Highway 5 to the West junction of the Trans-Canada Highway, is now closed.

