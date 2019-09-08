At least two Manitoba credit unions have been affected by service interruptions impacting payment systems across the country.

Access Credit Union and Assiniboine Credit Union both took to twitter Sunday to alert their customers about the issues.

#ACUMemberNews: please be advised that Interac Debit, Interac Online Payments & Apple Pay are currently experiencing service interruptions across Canada. We’re working with our partners to bring the services back to full working order. We apologize for any inconvenience. — Assiniboine CU (@MyAssiniboine) September 8, 2019

Around 12:30PM today, we were notified that a critical power outage at our transaction processing partner resulted in a system-wide “All Services Outage”. This would include debit cards, ATMs, Mobile Pay, Apple and Android Pay, and other related products. — Access Credit Union (@AccessCred) September 8, 2019

We are proceeding as quickly as possible to work with our partners to restore this service. We understand the significant impact of this outage and appreciate your patience as we await updates. — Access Credit Union (@AccessCred) September 8, 2019

There is no word yet on the cause of the outage or when services will be restored.

More to come…