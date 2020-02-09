WINNIPEG -- Winnipeggers who like to use Co-op for their gas needs have at least two locations that once again are pumping fuel.

Customers can go fill up at 1745 Kenaston Blvd. and at 1376 Regent Ave. West, although there is no premium gas at the Regent location.

Clerks at both locations confirmed the gas bars have fuel.

There has been an ongoing labour dispute between Unifor members – who have set up blockades at refineries in Regina – and Federated Co-op Ltd. (FCL), with demonstrations going on for the past nine weeks.

CTV News has reached out to both Co-op and Unifor and is awaiting comment.