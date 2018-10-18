Some people who work and go to school in Winnipeg’s Exchange District are expressing concern after a Red River College instructor was viciously attacked while walking to the bus Tuesday night.

The 42-year-old man was attacked from behind around 9:30 p.m. in the covered walkway near the old Public Safety Building.

Winnipeg police said the victim didn’t know his attacker, or what motivated the assault.

He was sent to hospital in critical condition, but was later upgraded to stable and is now at home recovering, according to an update that Red River College sent out to students and staff Thursday afternoon.

Four students told CTV News they were hesitant to walk alone in the Exchange District after dark because of a lack of foot traffic.

One of those students, Maria Volklova called the attack “too close for comfort” and said she often heads through the covered walkway.

Volklova said she tries to use a buddy system whenever possible.

“I try not to linger anywhere too long, I keep track of my belongings, I try not to walk alone if I’m walking in the dark,” said Volklova.

Sandy Klowak with the Exchange District BIZ told CTV News the organization is currently working with the City of Winnipeg to identify areas where lighting could improve safety.

Klowak went on to say the covered walkway was pegged as a spot needing lighting improvements less than half an hour before Tuesday’s attack occurred.

The Exchange District Biz already has seven foot patrols in the area, and is in the process of hiring an eighth. It has an established “Safewalk” program that sees security escorting anyone concerned about safety to their car, bus stop, etc.

Red River College also has a “Safewalk” program, and the college said the service has seen an uptick in use since Tuesday’s attack.

Klowak stressed that the Exchange BIZ has worked to bring more people into the Exchange, and highlighted improvements to the area saying business from restaurants and evening events was leading to more people on the street.

According to stats from the Winnipeg Police Service, the Exchange District saw 38 assaults in 2014, 35 in 2015, 45 in 2016 and 77 in 2017.

Between January of 2018 and April of 2018 there have been 22 assaults in the Exchange District.

The City of Winnipeg is currently working on a multi-year downtown safety strategy. One component of that strategy is to use lighting to improve safety in areas that are deemed high risk. City staff are in the process of looking at input from stakeholders to consider where $250,000 for enhanced lighting will best serve the community.