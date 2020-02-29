WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police issued a warning early Saturday morning to avoid the Fort Gary area following a serious dog attack.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers were called to a fight in the parking lot of a motel in the 1800 block of Pembina Highway.

Police discovered that the incident was not a fight but three people being seriously attacked by vicious dogs.

Police said the dogs attacked and terrorized numerous people in the motel parking lot before crossing Pembina Highway and leaving the area.

Winnipeg Police Service sent a tweet asking residents to avoid the 1800 block of Pembina Highway while it investigated the incident.

Please avoid the 1800 block of Pembina, or if passing through the area please remain in your car; we are investigating/managing a serious attack by several dogs. Staff Sergeant Bob Chrismas — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) February 29, 2020

Thirteen separate police units, including units from General Patrol, two K-9 units and members of the Tactical Support Team, attended the call.

According to police, three adults were injured, with two males sustaining severe, life-altering injuries. All three were taken to hospitals, where the two most serious remain.

Two of the dogs were located in adjacent neighbourhoods and had to be put down by officers. A third dog and a puppy were struck by a vehicle on Pembina Highway.

The adult dog has not been located, and residents are cautioned to avoid the dog if found and call 911. The puppy was brought to a local veterinarian where it was treated.

Police sent a tweet saying the area was safe again around 4 a.m.

Further to the previously reported dog attack, the area is now safe. Thank-you for your assistance. Staff Sergeant Bob Chrismas — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) February 29, 2020

Police believe all four dogs appear to be pitbull/mastiff crosses from the same owner.

Police say the investigation has determined that the owner appears to be one of the victims.

-This is a developing story... More details to come.