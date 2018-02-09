

CTV Winnipeg





A 22-year-old man has been arrested after attempting to steal a car Thursday evening.

Police said they got a report of an attempted carjacking at the intersection of Albert Street and McDermot Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Police said a man in his 20s had remotely started his vehicle which was running with the doors locked. As he approached the vehicle with a friend, they were confronted by a man who demanded the keys and indicated he had a weapon.

The suspect was given the keys but couldn’t unlock the vehicle. Police said the suspect then left and began looking into other vehicles.

Police said shortly after they arrived on scene and spoke to the victim the suspect returned to the intersection. Officers attempted to arrest the man and were forced to use a taser.

Police confirmed Friday that the suspect was on meth.

Dakota Francis Richard, 22, has been charged with robbery, resisting a peace officer, and identity fraud.

He remains in custody.