Manitoba’s auditor general said over $236,000 in “suspicious” Pharmacare payments were handed out between 2007 and 2015.

According to a forensic audit report released on Tuesday, in November 2014 the Winnipeg Police Service notified Pharmacare of a potential misappropriation of funds after they had a person in custody who couldn’t explain why a Pharmacare cheque was in their possession.

Pharmacare’s preliminary investigation discovered that one of their workers put unsupported transactions into their system resulting in illegitimate cheques being issued to a number of people

The Pharmacare employee was fired in March 2015.

Then on Aug. 25, 2015 the finance minister requested a special audit of Pharmacare’s manual claim process and the transactions made by a former employee, which auditor general Norm Ricard agreed to.

The audit found that the former employee was able to process these suspicious payments because of gaps in internal controls, such as a lack of supervision, documented support and automated controls.

“Sadly, issues around the lack of support documentation are not unusual findings for my Office. This audit highlights, yet again, the critical importance of setting appropriate documentation standards for specific transaction types and in ensuring compliance through supervision,” said Ricard in the report.

The auditor general recommends the matter be turned over to Manitoba’s legal services department.

The report says Pharmacare scheduled talks with civil legal services in July this year.