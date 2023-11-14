Avian influenza detected in Manitoba
Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, has been detected in Manitoba.
According to the Government of Canada, the highly-transmissible virus was found on a farm south of Winkler.
Due to this discovery, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has declared a primary control zone in the area in order to prevent the spread of avian influenza.
This means that birds, their products and their by-products can’t be moved into, out of, or within the primary control zone without permission. Those who are located in a primary control zone must apply for a permit to be able to move these products.
Avian influenza is a contagious viral infection that can affect several species of birds.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'A courageous peace activist': Son of Vivian Silver says she was murdered by Hamas on Oct. 7
The son of a Canadian peace activist has confirmed his mother's death, saying she was murdered by Hamas on Oct. 7. Winnipeg-born Vivian Silver, 74, was believed to have been one of the hostages taken during the attack on Israel.
Iceland shields geothermal plant from risk of volcanic eruption
Icelandic authorities were on Tuesday preparing to build defence walls around a geothermal power plant in the southwestern part of the country that they hope will protect it from lava flows amid concerns of an imminent volcanic eruption.
Bernstein wins $100K Scotiabank Giller Prize in gala upended by protest
Montreal-born Sarah Bernstein won the Scotiabank Giller Prize in a 30th anniversary bash upended by anti-Israel protesters Monday night, when the usually staid gala was crashed by a handful of agitators.
Palestinians call for evacuation of hundreds of patients and newborns from Gaza's largest hospital
Palestinian authorities proposed a Red Cross-supervised evacuation of a hospital beset by fighting in Gaza on Tuesday, as health officials warned that the only way to save three dozen newborns trapped there would be to call a ceasefire and transport them out of the besieged territory.
Secret Service agents protecting Biden's granddaughter open fire when 3 people try to break into SUV
Secret Service agents protecting U.S. President Joe Biden's granddaughter opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in the nation's capital, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.
Raw pet food, cattle linked to drug-resistant salmonella outbreak affecting mainly kids: PHAC
An outbreak of extensively drug-resistant salmonella in six provinces has been linked to raw pet food and contact with cattle, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Mask mandates return to Ontario long-term care amid spike in COVID-19, respiratory illness cases
Masking requirements are back for long-term care staff in Ontario amid an uptick of COVID-19 cases and outbreaks in the sector.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Canadian peace activist Vivian Silver is dead, a drug-resistant salmonella outbreak has hit six provinces, and Canada is set to mint new coins with the image of King Charles III.
A terminally ill baby at the centre of a legal battle in Britain and Italy has died
A terminally ill baby at the centre of a legal battle involving her parents, British health officials and the Italian government has died, a group supporting her family said Monday,
Regina
-
Here's a look inside Saskatchewan RCMP's unit specializing in crimes with unknown offenders
The Violent Crime Linkage Analysis System (ViCLAS) Unit is often unseen – working in the background of investigations across Saskatchewan.
-
Nic Marshall released by Roughriders following Georgia arrest
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released defensive back Nic Marshall – following reports he was arrested for firearm possession in Georgia.
-
Royal Canadian Mint to begin circulation of coins with image of King Charles III
The first Canadian coins bearing the face of King Charles III are soon to be circulated across the country. The Royal Canadian Mint in Winnipeg is set Tuesday to showcase its model of the King that will appear on one side of all Canadian coins.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. hospital staff call out overcrowding, unsafe conditions in the emergency department
Nursing staff at St. Paul’s Hospital in Saskatoon are calling on Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) to act on unsafe conditions in the emergency department.
-
'Saskatchewan is a real giver': Coat giveaway program warming hearts as winter approaches
With temperatures going down in Saskatchewan, the number of people getting a warm jacket to deal with the elements is going up thanks to a program that’s been running for 14 years.
-
Major fire damages two homes in Saskatoon's north end
Saskatoon firefighters were on the scene of a major blaze in the city’s north end on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Police searching for two trucks in Moose Factory death investigation
As the investigation continues into the death of a 21-year-old woman in Moose Factory last week, police are looking for information about two pickup trucks seen in the area.
-
Secret Service agents protecting Biden's granddaughter open fire when 3 people try to break into SUV
Secret Service agents protecting U.S. President Joe Biden's granddaughter opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in the nation's capital, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.
-
Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts; part of new labour law coming today
Ontario is planning to explicitly ban unpaid trial shifts for restaurant and hospitality workers, while also strengthening rules against deducting employee wages in the event of customer theft.
Edmonton
-
Knoblauch steers Edmonton Oilers to NHL coaching debut win over slumping Islanders
Kris Knoblauch’s NHL coaching career is off to a flying start with the Edmonton Oilers.
-
Alleged animal abuse in Big Valley, Alta., under investigation
RCMP are looking into allegations that someone is trapping and harming cats in the small village of Big Valley, Alta.
-
'A courageous peace activist': Son of Vivian Silver says she was murdered by Hamas on Oct. 7
The son of a Canadian peace activist has confirmed his mother's death, saying she was murdered by Hamas on Oct. 7. Winnipeg-born Vivian Silver, 74, was believed to have been one of the hostages taken during the attack on Israel.
Toronto
-
1 in 10 Torontonians now using food bank amid 'skyrocketing' costs, stagnate wages: report
The number of people relying on food banks in Toronto has doubled this year, according to a new report on food insecurity and poverty in Canada’s largest city.
-
Toronto's most popular dog names of 2023 revealed. Did your pup's name make the list?
General Zod, Magoo, Benito, Dino, and Wasabi are just a few of the new pet names that were hollered across Toronto living rooms in 2023, according to a new report by Rover.com
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man dead after hit-and-run in downtown Toronto
A man has died after a hit-and-run in downtown Toronto Tuesday morning, police say.
Calgary
-
Man killed in N.E. Calgary shooting
A man was killed in a shooting in northeast Calgary on Monday afternoon. Police were called to the community of Marlborough Park around 2 p.m., after reports of a shooting in the parking lot at the Trans Canada Centre, located in the 1400 block of 52 Street N.E.
-
Snow creates slippery roads in Banff National Park
Calgary and area may be enjoying a mild November so far, but Banff was hit by a snowstorm on Monday night.
-
Alleged animal abuse in Big Valley, Alta., under investigation
RCMP are looking into allegations that someone is trapping and harming cats in the small village of Big Valley, Alta.
Montreal
-
STM taking down posters showing Israel-Hamas conflict
The STM says it has asked Montreal police to investigate after posters bearing images of the Israel-Hamas conflict were plastered in several Metro stations.
-
13-year-old student dies at private school in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.
A 13-year-old private school student in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu died in an 'unfortunate event,' according to the school's Facebook page.
-
A library of toys: South Shore organization brings cheer to families in need
A local organization in Saint-Hubert on Montreal's South Shore says it wants to bring joy to families who may not have a lot of money to buy gifts over the holidays.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Holiday season make-it-or-break-it for some Ottawa small businesses
While things may be back to normal after the pandemic, many Ottawa businesses say they are still struggling.
-
Flower shop with ties to Ottawa Jewish community burglarized overnight
A popular flower shop on Bank Street near Billings Bridge with ties to the Ottawa Jewish community was burglarized and ransacked sometime overnight of Nov. 13.
-
Mild but rainy November temperatures ahead for the capital
Tuesday is it the start of some mild November temperatures.
Atlantic
-
Raw pet food, cattle linked to drug-resistant salmonella outbreak affecting mainly kids: PHAC
An outbreak of extensively drug-resistant salmonella in six provinces has been linked to raw pet food and contact with cattle, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
-
P.E.I. campground to close permanently due to damage from post-tropical storm Fiona
The owner of a popular campground in northwestern Prince Edward Island says his business has to close for good because of damage sustained last fall from post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
'If they want it, they’re going to get it': N.B. business owners frustrated over break-ins
Moncton business owners are fed up with constant break-ins.
Kitchener
-
Helen Shwery named as unofficial winner of Cambridge Ward 1 by-election
Cambridge residents have cast their ballots and picked a new city councillor.
-
Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts; part of new labour law coming today
Ontario is planning to explicitly ban unpaid trial shifts for restaurant and hospitality workers, while also strengthening rules against deducting employee wages in the event of customer theft.
-
Outreach workers race to get winter supplies to people in need
After putting out an urgent call for supplies last week, outreach groups say the community has come through with donations.
Vancouver
-
Latest RCMP standoff death prompts renewed calls for better mental health crisis response
A Friday afternoon wellness check on a Langley man believed to be distraught led to an hours-long standoff and ended with the man presumed dead after a massive fire.
-
'So incredibly frustrating': Petition urges Vancouver to keep late-night partiers out of park
Too many late-night partiers are spilling off Vancouver's Granville Strip into a nearby children's park, according to a frustrated neighbour who is petitioning officials to address the overnight ruckus.
-
'Thank you isn't enough': Maple Ridge tea shop reopens after vandalism thanks to community support
A tea shop in Maple Ridge has opened its doors again after an act of vandalism caused hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage in September.
Vancouver Island
-
2 more cancellations on Vancouver-Nanaimo ferry service Monday
Service has resumed on the Hullo passenger ferry between Vancouver and Nanaimo following two sailing cancellations Monday morning.
-
Teenager's body recovered from Vancouver Island lake 2 days after canoe capsized
A teenager’s body was recovered from Sproat Lake in Port Alberni Monday evening, two days after the canoe he was in capsized, Mounties confirmed.
-
B.C. housing minister tells people not to help 'desperate scammers' with Airbnb fraud
British Columbia's minister of housing is warning people not to take part in short-term rental scams as the province moves to limit the hotel alternatives to increase housing stock.