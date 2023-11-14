Avian influenza detected in Manitoba

Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, has been detected in Manitoba.

According to the Government of Canada, the highly-transmissible virus was found on a farm south of Winkler.

Due to this discovery, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has declared a primary control zone in the area in order to prevent the spread of avian influenza.

This means that birds, their products and their by-products can’t be moved into, out of, or within the primary control zone without permission. Those who are located in a primary control zone must apply for a permit to be able to move these products.

Avian influenza is a contagious viral infection that can affect several species of birds.