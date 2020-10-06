WINNIPEG -- A vehicle rollover in Cross Lake turned violent after an axe-wielding driver started allegedly threatening officers on-scene, RCMP said.

The crash happened on Oct. 4, shortly after noon in the area of Jumping Point in Cross Lake, about 520 kilometres north of Winnipeg by air.

As RCMP officers were on their way to the rollover, RCMP said they were told by two First Nation Safety Officers at the scene that the driver was out of the vehicle with an axe and was allegedly threatening to hurt them.

When RCMP officers arrived, they found the man walking down the road – axe still in hand.

"The suspect refused commands to drop it and made further threats to the officers," RCMP said in a news release.

Officers used a conducted energy weapon, commonly known as a Taser, to arrest the driver.

A 35-year-old man from Cross Lake is facing a slew of charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and three counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

RCMP said an investigation into impaired driving is ongoing.