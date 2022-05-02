Axe-wielding man robs Winnipeg hotel: police

A 28-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged after he allegedly robbed a hotel while wielding an axe.

Officers responded to a robbery at the hotel, located in the 200 block of Main Street, at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police allege a man entered the front lobby while wielding an axe in front of staff, stole cash and ran away from the scene. The employees were able to get to safety.

Officers were able to identify a suspect, who was later arrested at a home in the 100 block of Clarke Street.

Justin Leonard Osborne has been charged with one count of robbery, along with weapon-related offences. The charges have not been proven in court.