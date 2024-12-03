B.C. Lions name former quarterback Buck Pierce as head coach

VANCOUVER -

The B.C. Lions have named Buck Pierce as their new head coach.

It's the first head coaching job for Pierce, who spent the last nine seasons on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' staff. He had been the team's offensive co-ordinator since 2020.

Pierce helped the Bombers win Grey Cup titles in 2019 and '21 and presided over an offence that included star quarterback Zach Collaros and Canadian rushing leader and 2024 most outstanding player Brady Oliveira.

Pierce replaces Rick Campbell, who was fired after the Lions posted a disappointing 9-9 record this past season and lost in the West Division semifinal in a year Vancouver hosted the Grey Cup.

Pierce returns to the city where he started his CFL playing career as a quarterback.

He joined the Lions as a free agent in 2005 and spent five seasons there before being released.

He signed with Winnipeg and spent parts of four seasons there before being traded back to B.C. part way through the 2013 campaign.

He joined the Bombers staff as running backs coach after announcing his retirement following that season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2024.