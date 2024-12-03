B.C. Lions name former quarterback Buck Pierce as head coach
The B.C. Lions have named Buck Pierce as their new head coach.
It's the first head coaching job for Pierce, who spent the last nine seasons on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' staff. He had been the team's offensive co-ordinator since 2020.
Pierce helped the Bombers win Grey Cup titles in 2019 and '21 and presided over an offence that included star quarterback Zach Collaros and Canadian rushing leader and 2024 most outstanding player Brady Oliveira.
Pierce replaces Rick Campbell, who was fired after the Lions posted a disappointing 9-9 record this past season and lost in the West Division semifinal in a year Vancouver hosted the Grey Cup.
Pierce returns to the city where he started his CFL playing career as a quarterback.
He joined the Lions as a free agent in 2005 and spent five seasons there before being released.
He signed with Winnipeg and spent parts of four seasons there before being traded back to B.C. part way through the 2013 campaign.
He joined the Bombers staff as running backs coach after announcing his retirement following that season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2024.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump making 'joke' about Canada becoming 51st state is 'reassuring': Ambassador Hillman
Canada’s ambassador to the U.S. insists it’s a good sign U.S. president-elect Donald Trump feels 'comfortable' joking with Canadian officials, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Mexico president says Canada has a 'very serious' fentanyl problem
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is not escalating a war of words with Mexico, after the Mexican president criticized Canada's culture and its framing of border issues.
Quebec doctors who refuse to stay in public system for 5 years face $200K fine per day
Quebec's health minister has tabled a bill that would force new doctors trained in the province to spend the first five years of their careers working in Quebec's public health network.
Freeland says it was 'right choice' for her not to attend Mar-a-Lago dinner with Trump
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says it was 'the right choice' for her not to attend the surprise dinner with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Mar-a-Lago with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump on Friday night.
Canadians warned to use caution in South Korea after martial law declared then lifted
Global Affairs Canada is warning Canadians in South Korea to avoid demonstrations and exercise caution after the country's president imposed an hours-long period of martial law.
NDP won't support Conservative non-confidence motion that quotes Singh
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he won't play Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's games by voting to bring down the government on an upcoming non-confidence motion.
Eminem's mother Debbie Nelson, whose rocky relationship fuelled the rapper's lyrics, dies at age 69
Debbie Nelson, the mother of rapper Eminem whose rocky relationship with her son was known widely through his hit song lyrics, has died. She was 69.
Calgary man who drove U-Haul over wife sentenced to 15 years
A Calgary man who killed his wife in 2020 when he drove over her in a loaded U-Haul has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars.
Speaker's ruling clears path for Trudeau's government to face successive tests of confidence in days ahead
After rallying his party's caucus and staffers on Parliament Hill Tuesday, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh signalled that he's still not ready to help the other opposition parties trigger an early election, yet.
Regina
-
Regulations around foreign ownership of Sask. farmland need better enforcement, auditor finds
The Provincial Auditor of Saskatchewan is recommending that the province improve its system of monitoring sales of farmland to foreign entities.
-
Regina Food Bank donations impacted by Canada Post strike, in person donations encouraged
The ongoing Canada Post strike has forced a number of charitable organizations to rethink their holiday donation strategies, including the Regina Food Bank.
-
Formal expectations needed for answering 911 calls: Sask. auditor reports
The Provincial Auditor assessed the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency’s (SPSA) 911 call taking and dispatching processes for fire emergencies, focusing on the Provincial Emergency Communications Centre.
Saskatoon
-
'Helping new entrepreneurs': Gather Local Market lets potential food businesses test out product
With seven months under their belt, Gather Local Market at River Landing continues to try new ideas to move their concept forward. The latest addition is helping small businesses get off the ground.
-
Major power outage hits much of Saskatoon's west side
A large power outage lasting several hours affected much of Saskatoon's west side and portions of the east side of the city Tuesday afternoon.
-
'That's way, way inappropriate': Saskatoon city councillor raises issue with democratic process, clerk apologizes
Before Saskatoon city council unanimously approved the budget, a fiery discussion about the democratic process dominated chambers.
Edmonton
-
Ex-Alberta teacher convicted of sex crime involving child for 2nd time
Former Alberta teacher Brian Davison has been found guilty of one count of sexual exploitation in connection with an incident involving a child.
-
Oilers tasting more success as special-teams play improves
Special teams are starting to show up for the Edmonton Oilers. Head coach Kris Knoblauch identified improved play – and results – from both the NHL team's power play and penalty kill as "important" factors in their last two games.
-
Alberta transportation minister says photo radar cuts aren't a safety risk
Alberta’s transportation minister rejects accusations a move to reduce photo radar enforcement puts lives at risk.
Calgary
-
Loved ones seek answers as Pine Creek death deemed a homicide
Calgary police say the death of a man in the community of Pine Creek last month is being investigated as a homicide.
-
Man found dead in Taradale home with high CO levels: CFD
A man was found dead in a Taradale home where emergency crews discovered high levels of carbon monoxide.
-
Toronto
-
Richmond Hill jewelry store smash-and-grab caught on video, 5 suspects outstanding
Video footage has surfaced on social media of a violent daytime robbery earlier this week at a jewelry store in a Richmond Hill shopping centre.
-
Walking pneumonia cases in Ontario have nearly tripled since 2019: report
The number of walking pneumonia cases seen in Ontario this year is triple the amount of what was reported in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Process around Ontario Place redevelopment was 'unfair' and didn't follow rules: AG
Ontario's auditor general is slamming the Ford government for failing to follow proper process around the redevelopment of Ontario Place, including a revelation that senior staff communicated directly with Therme Canada and other applicants while proposals were still being accepted.
Ottawa
-
TRAVEL ADVISORY
TRAVEL ADVISORY Winter weather travel advisory in effect as Ottawa expects first notable snowfall
The first winter weather travel advisory of the season is in effect for Ottawa as the city's first dump of snow expected this week.
-
1 teen, 4 adults injured in crash involving school bus and vehicle in south Ottawa
Ottawa paramedics say five people were injured following a collision between a school bus and a van in south Ottawa.
-
'Adapting is huge': Skiers, snowboarders prepare for first significant snowfall
Winter sports enthusiasts are looking forward to the coming snowfall in eastern Ontario, as are ski resorts, which have had a slow start to the season.
Montreal
-
Despite devastating poll, Quebec Premier Legault confident he’s here to stay
Despite a devastating poll, Premier François Legault is confident that he will lead the CAQ troops into the next electoral battle in two years' time.
-
-
Quebec man get prison sentence after trying to smuggle fake permanent residence cards, licences
A Quebec man has been sentenced to prison after attempting to smuggle more than 1,000 forged documents into the country, including Canadian permanent resident cards and driver's licences.
Atlantic
-
Snow, rain, and wind expected for Maritimes this week with early December storm
A developing low pressure skirting colder air in place across eastern parts of the country will bring snow, rain, and wind to the Maritimes on Thursday.
-
Cape Breton investigating last year of municipal credit card transactions
The Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) is investigating more than a year of transactions on a legislative credit card due to a lack of documents.
-
'It moved me': Person returns stolen purse to Halifax store; owner donates proceeds
A Halifax store owner says a person returned a Prada bag after allegedly stealing it.
Vancouver
-
Dangerous offender with 'high risk' to commit more violence now living in Vancouver, police warn
Vancouver police issued a public warning Tuesday about a designated dangerous offender who recently moved to a halfway house in the city.
-
Bad blood? Taylor Swift ticket dispute settled by B.C. tribunal
A B.C. woman and her daughter will be attending one of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows in Vancouver – but only after a tribunal intervened and settled a dispute among friends over tickets.
-
State memorial planned for former B.C. premier John Horgan
A provincial state memorial service for former British Columbia premier John Horgan will be held later this month in Colwood, west of Victoria.
Vancouver Island
-
Giving Tuesday campaign targets support for Victoria health centre
A Greater Victoria non-profit has launched a $1.5-million fundraising campaign to build a health centre on the main floor of its Crosstown development.
-
-
Kelowna
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
N.L.
-
GivingTuesday: Food banks need help, but charity won't end hunger, advocates say
It's GivingTuesday, and some directors of food banks and anti-poverty groups say the day underlines a conundrum for their organizations.
-
N.L. man not guilty of sex charges, judge cites inadequate police investigation
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has acquitted a man of six crimes, including sexual assault and sexual interference, citing inadequacies in the investigation by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.
-
Newfoundland's LGBTQ2S+ bar paid drag queens $37.50. Tara Nova called them out.
If the screaming crowd in the twinkling Majestic Theatre in downtown St. John's was any indication, Newfoundland drag queen Tara Nova will never have to accept $37.50 for a show again.
Northern Ontario
-
Man severely injured saving his wife from a polar bear attack in the Far North
A man was severely injured Tuesday morning when he leaped onto a polar bear to protect his wife from being mauled in the Far North community of Fort Severn.
-
As propane tanks exploded, homeless Sudbury, Ont., man pulls woman from burning tent
TJ Bedggood is humble about his life-saving actions Sunday evening, when he pulled his friend from a burning tent fire as propane tanks exploded in an encampment in Sudbury.
-
Five years after toddler's brutal death, Northern Ont. family struggles to find peace, justice
A North Bay family is struggling to find peace and justice as the five-year anniversary of the brutal death of toddler Oliver McCarthy approaches.
Barrie
-
Snow-clearing efforts stalled due to tractor-trailers stuck on many roads along Highway 11
Snow-clearing efforts continue on secondary roads that remain closed along Highway 11 on Tuesday.
-
Woman dies in two-vehicle crash on Highway 118 in Haliburton
An 87-year-old woman has died following a collision on Highway 118 in Haliburton County on Monday afternoon.
-
Crown pushes for 6-year sentence for supervisor convicted in fatal crash case
Victim impact statements were read in a Barrie courtroom on Tuesday ahead of sentencing for a man convicted of criminal negligence causing the death of a dump truck driver four years ago.
Kitchener
-
Why Wilmot is proposing a $580 tax increase in its 2025 draft budget
The Township of Wilmot has released its 2025 draft budget which included a one-time capital infrastructure investment.
-
Ontario farmers and consumers feeling burned by skyrocking beef prices
Shoppers might experience some sticker shock when they see the price of beef at their local grocery store.
-
Teddy Bear Toss happening tonight at the Aud
Calling all Kitchener Rangers fans! The Teddy Bear Toss returns for tonight's game against the Brantford Bulldogs.
London
-
Witness sees accused with gun at bush bash shooting scene
A witness for the bush party shooting trial says he saw the accused with a firearm that night.
-
'A real gamut': LHSC highlights number of serious seasonal injuries ahead of the holiday season
As we head into the heart of the holiday season, experts at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) are cautioning the public in order to help prevent serious injuries.
-
Tire shops 'spinning' with winter tire changeover demand
London tire and automotive shops remain caught off guard by the sudden arrival of winter.